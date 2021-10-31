Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to “Hold”

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Twitter’s third-quarter 2021 results suffered from higher litigation expense. However, revenues grew on a year-over-year basis driven by strong performance across all major products and geographies. Strength in brand advertising as well as accelerating growth in Mobile App Promotion revenues aided growth. Twitter stated that negative impact of Apple’s iOS 14.5 privacy change was less than expected in the third quarter and will be modest in the fourth quarter. Growth in ad revenues were driven by continued momentum across key markets around the world, fueled by revenue product improvements, strong sales execution, and increased demand for digital ads in general. Strong contributions from SMB customers were noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing competition for ad dollars remains an overhang.”

Get Twitter alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

Twitter stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.