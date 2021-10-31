Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $688,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DCI opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

