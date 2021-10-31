Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $82.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.53.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,419,016 shares of company stock worth $111,255,602. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

