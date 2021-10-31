Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 6,991 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 108.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 483,382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 99.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 192.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after buying an additional 202,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after buying an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

