Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Lowers Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Photronics were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $107,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171 over the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

