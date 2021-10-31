Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $5.12 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in News by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in News by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in News by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Shares of NWSA opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. News’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

