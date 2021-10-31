Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $5 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THCPU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000.

Shares of THCPU opened at $9.93 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

