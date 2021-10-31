AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,268,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,211,000 after acquiring an additional 169,147 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DWUS opened at $39.47 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.