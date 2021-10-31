Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.43 Million in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 111,258 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143,051 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE:KRP opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $913.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

