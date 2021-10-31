Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Update

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EVK stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $40.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of -0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.
Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.35%.
About Ever-Glory International Group
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.
