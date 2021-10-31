Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Update

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVK stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $40.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of -0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ever-Glory International Group by 488.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.