Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the September 30th total of 283,300 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EEIQ opened at $3.97 on Friday. Elite Education Group International has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Elite Education Group International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

