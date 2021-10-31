Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of MCG opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

