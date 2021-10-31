Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Humana by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.92.

HUM opened at $463.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.00. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

