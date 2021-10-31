MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MXL stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. MaxLinear has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $63.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $661,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $1,388,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $516,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $327,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 16.4% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 129,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.