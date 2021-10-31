MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
MXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.
Shares of MXL stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. MaxLinear has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $63.99.
In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $661,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $1,388,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $516,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $327,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 16.4% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 129,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
