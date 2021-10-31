The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.36 and a 200-day moving average of $174.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

