Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $4.72 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $413.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The firm has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

