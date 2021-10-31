Raymond James Reiterates “$62.00” Price Target for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. Methanex has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.09.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 10.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 16.4% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 105.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 48,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

