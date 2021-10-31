Stifel Nicolaus Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $260.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.97.

MCD opened at $245.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

