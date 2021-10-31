Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.06. The Manitowoc also posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 56,795 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 216,580 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTW opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 2.43. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

