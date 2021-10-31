Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.
EW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.84.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67.
In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,761,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,437,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
