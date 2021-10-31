Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,761,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,437,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.