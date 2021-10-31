CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $178,000 in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.42 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

