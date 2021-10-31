Royal Bank of Canada Raises Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $25.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

