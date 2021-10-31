Royal Bank of Canada Raises Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $25.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
GPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.
Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
