Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 273,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $246,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,109,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,839,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,619,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 621,923 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CUZ opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

