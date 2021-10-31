Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,590 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Snap-on worth $46,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Snap-on by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 38.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 131.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 61.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $203.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.90. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

