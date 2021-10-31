Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 27.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,515 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $47,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,514,000 after buying an additional 149,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 45.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 53,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 115.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,634 shares of company stock worth $598,367 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.