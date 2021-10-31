Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $48.51 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,163 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $48,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,751.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

