JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $313.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $313.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.75. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $204.45 and a 12-month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $170,850,000 after purchasing an additional 113,968 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 92,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 67,608 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

