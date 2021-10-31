Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $54.00 at B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOVA. Truist assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.72.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $44.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,485 shares of company stock worth $3,137,337 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

