-$0.16 EPS Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRAY. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.04.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 14.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,899 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 61.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,463 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 141.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $4,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

