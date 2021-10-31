Robert W. Baird Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $650.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $580.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $703.33.

NYSE:NOW opened at $697.76 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $698.43. The company has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $650.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 80.9% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

