Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $83.00 at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.57.

NTR opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $72.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after acquiring an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,522,000 after acquiring an additional 169,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

