Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

VIAC stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

