Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 513.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $367.36 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.11 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

