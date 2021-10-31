Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 325.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.73.

LEA opened at $171.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

