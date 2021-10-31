Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 16,451 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,451 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in NCR by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,970 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NCR by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after buying an additional 1,443,641 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after buying an additional 940,504 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,155,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

