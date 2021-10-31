Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 4,170.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of Allegiant Travel worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $2,451,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.2% in the second quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 94,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $4,423,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.27.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.61. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $129.37 and a twelve month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

