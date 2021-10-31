Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 30,562 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,747 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $49,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

NYSE:BNS opened at $65.56 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

