Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $6.53 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 6,251.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,430 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR opened at $41.85 on Friday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 4.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.