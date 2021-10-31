Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,805 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 14,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,403 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,487 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

SIMO opened at $71.41 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.