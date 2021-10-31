Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.11.

NYSE SIX opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

