Truist Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $92.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBLX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.45.

Shares of RBLX opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 613,967 shares of company stock worth $50,574,052.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $5,960,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $24,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

