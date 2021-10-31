Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,065 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $45,355,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,342,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

Shares of DT stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.86, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

