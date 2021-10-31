The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.79.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $132.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,163,000 after buying an additional 1,506,311 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,523,000 after buying an additional 1,501,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

