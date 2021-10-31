Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Oceaneering International worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 221,772 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 311,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 23.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 280,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.