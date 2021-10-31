PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PTCT stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,573,000 after purchasing an additional 309,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,743,000 after purchasing an additional 310,792 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

