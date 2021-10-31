William Paul Wells Wells Buys 20,521 Shares of Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells bought 20,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,174.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,577,369 shares in the company, valued at C$19,630,670.90.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 4,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,600.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 80,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$55,200.00.

On Friday, October 8th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 41,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$28,095.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 66,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$42,900.00.

On Monday, October 4th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 1,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$960.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 20,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$13,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 13,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$8,060.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$8,550.00.

On Friday, September 17th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 7,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$4,275.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

