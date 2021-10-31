Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.42. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,727,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $686,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,495 shares of company stock valued at $16,905,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 160.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Ameresco by 3.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 30,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $935,000. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

