Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.92.

SLAB stock opened at $188.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.65 and a 12 month high of $193.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.72.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after purchasing an additional 426,321 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,540,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $11,300,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after acquiring an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

