Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported splendid sales numbers for third-quarter 2021, which surged 64% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $262.7 and increased 37% from third-quarter 2019 figures. Compared with 2019’s level, Inter Parfums’ largest brands performed better than expected. Courtesy of better-than-anticipated third quarter sales coupled with the initial modest sales related to Ferragamo fragrance, management raised its full-year 2021 guidance. The company projects net sales of $810 million for 2021 while earnings per share are envisioned to be $2.35. The company’s product launches and strategic alliances, have been yielding results. That said, the company is taking a conservative approach for fourth-quarter sales owing to bottlenecks in the supply chain.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.86. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $92.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.49.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 424,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

