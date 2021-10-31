Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.16

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $4.11. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 39,172 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.35.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

